Tributes flow as golfer Lyle halts cancer treatment

SYDNEY: Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has moved into palliative care and is bracing for the worst after ceasing treatment for cancer, sparking an outpouring of sadness Wednesday from fellow players.

The 36-year-old former US PGA Tour stalwart said his body could take no more after a third battle with acute myeloid leukaemia, which returned last year. “My heart breaks as I type this message,’ his wife Briony said in updating Lyle’s social media pages on Tuesday evening.

“Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care. “He has given everything that he’s got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore. We’ll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.” Lyle, who has two young children, overcame acute myeloid leukaemia as a 17-year-old before suffering a recurrence in 2012.