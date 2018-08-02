Ranking of national boxers released

LAHORE: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has for the first time released the ranking of national pugilists and for improvement of their ranking it also plans to hold regular ranking tournaments.

According to Secretary PBF Lt Col Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung, the federation notified the ranking of national boxers both male and female in accordance with their performance at National Boxing Championships held on January 19-24 at Lahore. He further stated that with the approval of President PBF Khalid Mahmood, they are planning to organise an Open Ranking Tournament of Boxing to allow pugilists to participate in the event to determine their rankings for future national and international events in the third quarter of this year as a permanent feature of National Boxing Activities.

He said that all affiliated units of PBF have been intimated to inform their pugilists and further modalities and guidelines will be released in due course of time.

The other categories of which ranking was announced included Light Welter 64kg, Welter Weight 69 kg, Middle Weight 75 kg, Light Heavy Weight 81 kg, Heavy Weight 91 kg, Super Heavy Weight + 91kg Women’s ranking of different categories were also released.

Ranking men: Light Fly 49kg:

1. Muhibullah (Wapda)

2. Daud Khan (Navy)

3. Muhammad Naeem (Punjab)

4. Mehroz Ali (PAF)

5. Muhammad Saeed (Army)

6. Eid Ullah (KP)

Fly 52kg:

1. Syed Muhammad Asif (Army)

2. Ameer Hamza (Wapda)

3. Inam Ullah (AJK)

4. Noor Ali (Railways)

5. Hamid Hussain (Sindh)

6. Bashir Ahmed (Police)

Bantam 56kg:

1. Muhammad Raza (Army)

2. Naqeeb Ullah (Wapda)

3. Amir Khan (Navy)

4. Afzal Rehman (K-Electric)

5. Muhib Ullah (Police)

6. Shair Baz (Railways)

Men’s Light 60kg:

1. Ali Ahmed (Wapda)

2. Ibrahim (Army)

3. Naimat Ullah (PAF)

4. Mohibullah (Balochistan)

5. Sheraz (Navy)

6. Gul Muhammad (Police)