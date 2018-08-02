Imran excels in PGF development event

LAHORE: M. Imran of Defence Raya Golf Club excelled in the first PGF Golf Development Tour 2018 event which concluded at Airmen Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Out of a total of 100 participating second tier professional golfers of the country, M.Imran stood out as the outstanding one with rounds of 71,77 and 76 and a three days aggregate score of 224.

This development golf tour has been introduced by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) for the first time to support the second tier of golf professionals who are otherwise struggling in their golfing careers.

To make life a little easier for them, the top 40 ranked golf professionals of Pakistan are not eligible to take part in these Development Tour events and this gives an opportunity to the slightly less skilled ones who do not enjoy a high technical rating to emerge well in this category of competition and add to their livelihood earnings.

Besides Imran others who did well included Tahir Nasim (Gymkhana), Mudassar Iqbal (Karachi), Zahir Shah (Peshawar), M Shahzad (Lahore Garrison) and M Afzal (Okara).All these five contenders are bunched together at the second position at a similar aggregate score of 228.

Some others who came up with good scores were Shahid Haneef (Gymkhana) and Arshad Rasheed (Karachi). These two finished the three rounds competition at an aggregate score of 230.

Asad IA Khan, Vice President of Pakistan Golf Federation, said on the occasion that the Development Tour events will be rotated amongst all provincial golf associations while the first one was conducted by Sindh Golf Association. The prize money for this 1st Golf Development Tour event was one million rupees.