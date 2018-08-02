SBP to hold more sports events

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan has said that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will organise more sports competitions in other districts of the province in near future.

It’s worth mentioning that Sports Board Punjab organised Lahore Division Inter-District U-16 Boys Championship with the collaboration of sports associations at Lahore’s Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Sports Board Punjab also organized Punjab Cup Women Archery Championship and Inter-Division Punjab Boxing Championship in recent past.Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, in a statement on Wednesday, said that Punjab has plenty of sports talent.

“We are organising these sports competitions to nurture the talent of young players belonging to far flung areas of the province,” he added.Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan further said that the competitions of cricket, volleyball, cycling, basketball, netball, athletics, hockey, table tennis, gymnastics, badminton, handball and tug-of-war will be conducted in the next phase of sports events.

“The prime objective of these sports competitions is to promote sports culture among the young generation of province. All the male and female players of the province will get equal chance to show their talent in these events,” he explained.