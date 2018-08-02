BCB refuse to play D/N Test in NZ

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has said that they decided not to play the D/N Test match in New Zealand at the insistence of the team management and players. The visitors are set to tour New Zealand in February next year to play three Tests and three ODIs.

Earlier, New Zealand Cricket announced that Bangladesh won’t play a D/N Test during the forthcoming tour. Incidentally, two years ago, NZC had made a similar offer over playing a D/N Test, but Bangladesh refused to play.

Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the chief of BCB,said that they said no to the offer because of their failure to introduce D/N games at the domestic level. “We have been looking at it positively, but since our players don’t have an opportunity to play D/N matches in domestic longer version tournaments, we felt that it wouldn’t be right to play a D/N Test,” he said.

According to Nizamuddin, they are are set to host D/N first-class matches on a regular basis in the near future. “We need to give our players time to adapt to it,” he noted. “We are looking at trying pink ball (matches) at the domestic level first, and then play a D/N Test at home. After that, we want to play D/N away Tests,” he added.

Nizamuddin also said that they will discuss the matter with the players and team management on their return from West Indies. “We will [hold] discussions at the policy-level at the board, as well as with the players when they return from West Indies,” he concluded.