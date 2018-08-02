Nationals rout Mets 25-4

LOS ANGELES: Daniel Murphy blasted two early homers as the Washington Nationals set a franchise record for most runs scored in a game by trouncing the New York Mets 25-4 on Tuesday.It got so bad that veteran infielder Jose Reyes had to come on late in the game and pitch for New York, allowing six runs in the eighth as the Mets suffered the worst loss in their 57-year history.