National Inter-Region Under-19 Cricket begins

Karachi (W) triumphant, both Lahore teams lose

By Our correspondent

KARACHI: Karachi Whites were off to a good start when they defeated FATA by 31 runs while Karachi Blues were overwhelmed by Abbottabad by 89 runs on the first day of their Inter-Region Under-19 One-day tournament on Wednesday.

In Group A outing at the KRL Stadium Rawalpindi, Karachi Whites defeated FATA by 31 runs. Karachi Whites posted 256-8 in 38 overs thanks to Saim Ayub’s fantastic 80-ball 100 which featured seven fours and five sixes. Watan Dost made 81-ball 58 with five fours and two sixes. Mohammad Waseem and Hasnain Hussain got two wickets each. In response FATA were restricted to 225-9 with Junaid Ahmed scoring 67-ball 63 which contained eight fours and one six. Mohammad Aftab Alam made 55 off 65 with eight fours. Shoaib Ahmed got 3-42 while Mohammad Makki captured 2-47.

Meanwhile in Group B outing here at the National Stadium Abbottabad whipped Karachi Blues by 89 runs. Khaqan Arsal (89) and Afaq Ahmed (75) enabled Abbottabad to pile-up 282-8 in the allotted 50 overs.

Nadir Shah captured 3-48 while Saif Ali and Ahmed Farooq claimed two wickets each. In response Karachi Blues were skittled out for 193 with Saif Ali making 97-ball 58 which contained six fours and one six. Ali Nasim made unbeaten 41 off 51 balls, having hit two fours and one six. Nouman Akbar got 3-37 while Khalid Ali captured 2-28.

In Group A tie at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, Islamabad defeated Rawalpindi by four wickets.Islamabad chased the 209-run target with two balls to spare after losing six wickets in the 38 overs a side game which had been curtailed due to bad weather.

Hasan Abid Kiani made 62-ball 60 with nine fours and one six. Rohail Nazir blasted 66-bal 55 with five fours and one six.Earlier, Rawalpindi made 208-6 with Haider Ali scoring 72-ball 93 which had seven fours. Zahid Khan made 46. Mohammad Moosa got 2-40.

At National Ground Islamabad, Quetta crushed Lahore Whites by 80 runs. Quetta accumulated 177 all out with Junaid Khan hammering 70-ball 63. Hashim Ibrahim got 4-33.Lahore Whites, in reply, perished for 97 with Hassan Dar scoring 18. Junaid Khan claimed 5-30 while Hussain Ahmed picked 4-30.

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad, Faisalabad whipped AJK by 151 runs. Faisalabad posted 276-9 in 45 overs. Muhammad Awais Zafar chipped in with 58. Zohaib Amanat scored 45 off 52 balls with six fours and one six. Usama Fazil captured 3-42 while Qazi Arqban and Aqib Liaquat got two wickets each.

In reply, AJK were folded for 125. Muhammad Bilal Javed claimed 4-17.At UBL Sports Complex, Peshawar whacked Lahore Blues by 43 runs. Peshawar scored 236-9 with Saqib Jamil making 50. Nasim Shah got 3-43 while Muhammad Bilal and Asad Khan captured two wickets each. Lahore Blues, in response, were bowled out for 193. Qasim Akram made 51 while Zain bin Farooq scored 36. Saqib Jamil got 3-17 and Izhar Ahmed captured 2-31.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, Sialkot defeated Multan by eight runs. Sialkot were folded for 195 with Haroon Ahmed blasting 75. Muhammad Jahangir got 4-40 while Sharjeel Umar claimed 3-24.

Multan, in response, were skittled out for 187. Muhammad Asif made 49 while Shoaib Khan scored 40. Ghulam Mohiuddin and Adnan Haider got three wickets each.Here at TMC Ground, Larkana overwhelmed Bahawalpur by 78 runs. Larkana scored 174 all out. In response, Bahawalpur were bowled out for 96. Javed Ali Khoso got 3-23. Majid Ali and Amir Ali claimed two wickets each.