Pak-India blind cricket scheduled in Nov

LAHORE: Pakistan blind cricket team will play a bilateral series with India at its backyard in November and in case India fails to tour Pakistan then a series will be played with England.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said: “I had a meeting with my Indian counterpart Mahantesh GK in Dubai during the Blind Cricket World Cup earlier this year in which we had an agreement that the Indian team will tour Pakistan in November for a series. “Mahantesh assured us that their team would tour Pakistan this year. We have given a deadline of August 31 to Indian Blind Cricket Council (IBCC) to confirm us regarding their tour to Pakistan,” he said in a statement.

He said if due to some reason India fails to tour Pakistan than we will play a series with England in UAE in November. “Prior to this Indian team has toured Pakistan in 2004, 2011 and 2014,” he said and added Pakistan will also not be participating in any of Indian blind cricket activity if they fail to tour Pakistan. Speaking about the national players, he said central contracts will be announced for players on August 10.