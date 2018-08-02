Pak women to feature in Asian Netball

LAHORE: Pakistan team will take part in the Asian Women Netball Championship 2018 to take place in Singapore from September 1 to 8.

According to an official of the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), 22 women players have been called for a one month training camp to be established at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Center, Karachi for preparation of Asian Championship.

“A total of 13 teams will take part in the championship including Pakistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Maldives, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Singapore,” he said.

He further said the selection of players was made on pure merit through open trials. “62 women players from all over the country took part in the 2-day open trials which was held at Karachi last month.” “The team was selected by PNF selection committee headed by Chairman Touqeer Ahmed and members Ijazul Haq, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Shazia Yousaf and Anwar Ahmed,” he said.

The players include Quratul Ain, Anum Salam, Nayab Razia, Kashia Asif, Sumbal Zehra, Yusra Shoaib, Shabana Moin, Sakina Shabbir, Hina Rafique, Asma Akram, Bisma Afzar, Sonia Shah, Duha, Shezeen Fatima, Arshiya, Yumna Sultani, Ghania, Kiran, Insia Fazal, Hamna, Hafsa and Asmant. The coaches who will impart training to the women players include Shazia Yousaf and Anwaar Ahmed.