PCB to award contracts to umpires, referees

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to award central contracts to umpires and match referees performing duties in the domestic circuit.Sources revealed that PCB’s Director Operations Haroon Rasheed has completed interviews of domestic umpires and match referees. The selection for central contracts will be done on the basis of their performance in the domestic circuit. The umpires and match referees who will be awarded central contracts will have a monthly salary from Rs 75,000 to Rs 100,000 per month.