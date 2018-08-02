England release Moeen, Porter for T20 Blast

LONDON: Moeen Ali and James Porter are free to participate in this week’s T20 Blast matches for Worcestershire and Essex respectively, after being released from the England Test squad, ECB said on Wednesday.

The duo was initially named in England’s 13-man squad for the opening game of the five-match Test series against India, at Edgbaston. England confirmed their playing XI on the eve of the game, leaving out the offspinner in favour of wrist-spinner Adil Rashid, whose surprise selection in the Test squad has sparked a raging debate.

Meanwhile Porter, who took three wickets against the tourists in their only warm-up game ahead of the series, will have to wait longer to make his Test debut. Moeen will play in two back-to-back games - against Durham at home on Friday (August 3) and away to Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Saturday (August 4). Porter will also be available for two consecutive games - against Kent at Canterbury on Thursday and at Taunton against Somerset on Friday.