Rare blue diamonds maybe Earth’s deepest secret

WASHINGTON: The Hope Diamond, a rare blue diamond that is one of the world´s most famous jewels, has had a complicated history, passing through the hands of monarchs and bankers and heiresses and thieves before landing for all to see at a Washington museum.

The geological history of blue diamonds is even more complex, according to research published on Wednesday examining these exceptionally scarce and valuable gems.Scientists analyzed 46 blue diamonds, including one from South Africa that sold for $25 million in 2016, and determined that they can form at depths of at least 410 miles (660 km), reaching into a part of the Earth´s interior called the lower mantle.Tiny mineral fragments trapped inside them provided clues about the birthplace of the diamonds.