NIH transformation top priority: minister

Islamabad : It is a priority of the National Health Services and Coordination ministry to transform the National Institute of Health (NIH) to help it attain the role and standing it truly deserves both nationally and internationally, said caretaker health minister Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh on Tuesday.

"The NIH is a national asset and has enormous potential. I am confident that its uplift will contribute towards achieving sustainable development goals and thus, serving our people," he said during a briefing at the NIH here.

NIH Executive Director Prof. Dr. Amir Ikram briefed the minister about his organisation, its functions, previous and on-going projects, and future plans.

The minister said the up-gradation of laboratory facilities is critical, a task that had been successfully undertaken.

He said he was pleased to note that the NIH was undertaking successful implementation of five years road map of International Health Regulations and Global Health Security Agenda along with the implementation of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System in the country.

The minister said today's NIH was entirely different from the past's.

He said though health was a provincial subject in the post devolution regime, the federal government couldn't absolve itself of its responsibility on healthcare.

"New initiatives undertaken by NIH are of critical importance in supporting the provinces. We must continue to strive to improve the quality of health services," he said.

The minister asked the public health scientists of the NIH to make every effort for the purpose.