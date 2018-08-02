Polyclinic opens pharmacy 24/7 on SC orders

Islamabad : The Federal Government Services Hospital, popularly known as Polyclinic, has opened its pharmacy seven days a week.

The development comes on the orders of Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who, during a recent visit, expressed annoyance at the closure of the pharmacy on Sundays and ordered its operation all through the week to ensure smooth provision of free medicines to visitors.

According to an official of the Polyclinic, the second largest government hospital in the federal capital city after PIMS, the pharmacy no more closes on Sundays and provides patients with medicines all through the week as prescribed by doctors.

He said the hospital had also ensured the adequate stock of drugs prescribed by doctors to benefit patients.

The official also said the number of token counters at emergency ward had been increased from one to three in line with the CJ’s orders to facilitate patients, while the medicine prescription and issuance system had also been streamlined.

He also said the hospital’s pharmacy had almost all medicines required by patients.

When contacted, spokesman for Polyclinic Dr Sharif Astori said the hospital had followed the CJ’s orders in letter and spirit and would continue making every effort to ensure the best possible patient care despite having limited funds and space.