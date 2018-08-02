Exclusive breastfeeding stimulates production of milk

Rawalpindi : It is unfortunate that exclusive breastfeeding rate in Pakistan is the lowest in the region, at a dismal 38 per cent and bottle feeding is 41 per cent which is really worrisome.

Prolonged breastfeeding for two years does protect the infant from early malnutrition and some infections such as pneumonia and diarrhoea which are the biggest killers of infants in Pakistan. Twenty-two per cent of neonatal deaths could be prevented if breastfeeding is initiated within first hour by all mothers. Globally suboptimal breastfeeding contributes to 820,000 infant deaths.

There is ten times greater chance of dying from diarrhoea and 15 times greater chance of dying from pneumonia for infants not breastfed and countless lives can be saved by encouraging women to exclusively breastfeed their babies, said Professor of Community Medicine Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry while talking to ‘The News’ in connection with World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) celebrated every year from August 1 to 7.

The week is celebrated to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world. This year, WHO is working with UNICEF and partners to promote the importance of helping mothers breastfeed their babies within that crucial first hour of life. Skin-to-skin contact along with suckling at the breast stimulates the production of breast milk including colostrums, also called the baby’s first vaccine which is extremely rich in nutrients and antibodies.

Dr. Ashraf said that breast milk is safe, clean, hygienic, and inexpensive and readily available to the infant at correct temperature. It contains disease fighting cells and proteins called antibodies that help protect infants from germs and illness such as diarrhoea and respiratory infections. Most babies find it easier to digest breast milk than formula milk. Breastfeeding reduces the risk of hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, asthma, and obesity in children in their future life, he said.

He added that as far as benefits of breastfeeding for mother are concerned, it promotes bonding between mother and baby. Lactation prolongs postpartum amenorrhoea and provides protection against pregnancy (natural contraceptive). It also helps the uterus to get back to its original size and lessens any bleeding a woman may have after giving birth. Breastfeeding mothers have protection from postpartum depression, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, risk of hip fracture, osteoporosis after menopause and diabetes, said Dr. Ashraf.

WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding until a baby is six months old and continued breastfeeding with the addition of nutritious complementary foods for up to two years or beyond.

Dr. Ashraf said in spite of numerous advantages of breastfeeding and risks of artificial feeding, breastfeeding appears a lost art and the feeding bottle usurped the breast. Despite the marked advantages of breastfeeding, its popularity has declined in many parts of the world. Global data show that only 38 per cent of infants under six months of age are exclusively breastfed, whereas WHO plan is that by 2025, at least 50% of the babies should be exclusively breastfed.

In Pakistan, there is 85 per cent exclusive breastfeeding at one month, with the figure plummeting to 55 per cent at two months and then to 37 per cent at six months. This proportion is very low with the recommended 100 per cent exclusive breastfeeding for children under six months.

Factors that discourage or cause discontinuation of breastfeeding – misconceptions of mothers, merely following the ‘fashion’ inadequate milk, exhaustion, lack of supporting environment, lack of counselling on the part of health care providers, and aggressive marketing of formula milk producers etc, placid role of the government in discouraging the so-called ‘substitutes’ of breast milk and non- implementation of breastfeeding ordinance 2002, relevant rules and regulations to encourage breastfeeding, said Dr. Ashraf.

He, like other health experts, said all mothers can breastfeed, provided they have accurate information, and the support of their family, the health care system and society at large. Many mothers who return to work abandon breastfeeding partially or completely because they do not have sufficient time, or a place to breastfeed. Mothers need a safe, clean and private place in or near their work to continue breastfeeding, he said.