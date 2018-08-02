Removal of shrubs, wild bushes ordered

Islamabad : In a delayed action, the Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the environment wing for immediate removal and cutting of grown wild bushes and shrubs all over the city and to complete this task within a week.

Sheikh Anser Aziz passed these directions while chairing a meeting held at Mayor Office to review performance of Environment Wing of the MCI.

Usually, the exercise for clearing surroundings of nullahs and elsewhere in the city is under taken at start of monsoon and environment and sanitation wings are also kept on toes during the rainy season to perform their duties efficiently in this connection.

He directed the officers of Environment Wing to remain present in the field and ensure proper cutting of shrubs, wild bushes and trimming of trees so that monsoon plantation campaign could be launched.

He directed to clean the streams and nullah to ensure smooth flow of water.

Taking notice of unsatisfactory performance of supervisory staff, the mayor ordered strict action against the employees who were not performing duties up to mark. He directed the union leaders to ask the employees to fully participate in the campaign as it was prime responsibility of MCI to keep the city clean and green.

The Islamabad mayor directed the Environment Wing to make arrangements for monsoon tree plantation drive.

On this occasion, the mayor was informed that during the current monsoon tree plantation drive various NGOs are being involved, which bring positive response. He was informed that more than 26 NGOs and different other departments were in touch with MCI and will provide four to six feet tall plants.