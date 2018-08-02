Lok Virsa children summer camp ends on high note

Islamabad : A month-long children summer camp in traditional skills organised by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) ended here at Shakarparian on Tuesday on a high note.

The camp was launched on July 3 with major focus on three crafts i.e. truck art, pottery making and papier-mâché. The objective of the camp was to promote traditional skills, encourage master artisans and inculcate awareness among younger generation, especially children about the indigenous folk heritage of Pakistan.

Thirty children aged between six and 14 years participated in the summer camp and learnt craft making techniques under the guidance of master artisans.

They were also given knowledge about storytelling, folk music and other aspects of traditional culture.

The craftspeople, who provided hands on training to children during the summer camp, included Khalilur Rehman in truck art from Rawalpindi, Niaz Ahmad in pottery making from Saidpur village and Asifa Arif in papier mache from Chakwal.

The summer concluded with a prestigious ceremony graced by Shafqat Jalil, Additional Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division as the chief guest.

He appreciated the efforts of Lok Virsa in promoting and projecting the cultural heritage of Pakistan in such an effective manner.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Shahera Shahid said her institution was holding the summer camp for the last four years. The response from parents is highly positive.

"In the first three years, we focused on mother languages. This year, we decided to focus on traditional skills. This effort will also continue in future as well,” he said.

The ED thanked the parents who had shown trust in Lok Virsa while sending their children to the summer camp.

The ceremony featured live folk musical performances rendered by participating children and young student folk artists and performers representing all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Sindh culture department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa culture directorate cooperated with Lok Virsa in contributing performances of their young folk artists.

A large number of people including parents of summer camp children attended the event and commended performances of the artists.