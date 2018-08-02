FDE chief resumes charge after ex-Pakistan leave

Islamabad: Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Director General Hasnat Qureshi has resumed office after remaining on ex-Pakistan leave for a fortnight.

Mr Qureshi, who has been acting as a stand-in for the permanent FDE director general (BPS-20) for more than a year, had gone to Canada on July 11 on a private tour.

FDE administration director Dr Tariq Masood oversaw the top directorate office as an additional responsibility on the orders of the Capital Administration and Development Division, which has the administrative control of the directorate. The FDE oversees the government schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory totalling more than 400.

On homecoming, Mr Qureshi also resumed the top office of the ICT private schools regulator, PEIRA, which he’s held since February 2017 on ad hoc basis.

Distinction

Rawalpindi: Mohammad Ali Jinnah Public School, 6th Road, maintained its tradition by achieving 100 per cent successful result in the Secondary School Certificate examinations this year, says a press release.

Madiha Sarwar stood first in the school by obtaining 1020 marks, Zeenia Habib got third position with 1017 marks and Wajeeha Imam obtained third position with 1000 marks.

Principal Group Captain (r) Mansoor Ahmed Quddusi congratulated the students on their achievements. He said today’s youth has the talent to lead Pakistan towards prosperity.