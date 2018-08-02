PIPS report suggests ways to overcome faith-based discord

Islamabad : Faith-based discrimination seems so pervasive in Pakistan that even attempts to seek solutions are fraught with polarising the society further. Organisations advancing minority rights have to scale down their activities because of restrictive governmental policies and threats from extremists. Yet new workable ways can be explored to mainstream minorities, states a report launched Wednesday amidst hopes that the new government would prioritise issues of religious minorities in an environment they increasingly find suffocating.

Titled ‘Freedom of Faith in Pakistan: Contextualising Programmatic and Policy Orientation,’ the report was released by the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) as a special issue of its research journal ‘Conflict and Peace Studies.’ The study is based on individual and group interviews with religious scholars, NGO workers, academics, lawyers, and religious minorities’ representatives in the four provincial capitals and Islamabad.

The journal notes that grievances of religious minorities in Pakistan have many common threads, ranging from societal discrimination to economic exclusion. Christians in particular point to the misuse of blasphemy laws against them, and Hindus in Sindh decry their girls are being forcefully converted into marriage. The society at large condemns militant violence, but the thinking behind it, especially against people of different faiths, is rarely taken upfront. This creates an impression of faith-based discrimination being a pervasive phenomenon, not restricted to any particular background.

The report points out that even though there are organizations working for the betterment of religious minorities, they are increasingly being forced to scale down their activities in parts of KP, Balochistan, and in some cases, interior Sindh and southern Punjab. Excluding them from any programmatic work will only widen the disparities within, it points out.

In proposing solutions, the report states that positive changes can be brought about by reforming the criminal justice system and delegating authorities at a local level, where violations occur and can be stopped.

The report notes that faith-based vulnerabilities also interplay with other identities. In the case of Hindus in Sindh, the newly-converts are mostly young girls even below 18; conversion of boys has been unheard of. Poverty is an aggravating factor, and economic mainstreaming is seen as a great antidote. Those who are poor such as scheduled-caste Hindus in Sindh and poor Christian labourers in Punjab, at times even lack proper documents that establish their basic identity or marriage status, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation. The rules of 2016 Hindu-specific personal law is yet to be charted.

In addition to non-government organizations, religious scholars can also be engaged to help remove misperceptions about each other and to foster inter-faith harmony, the report recommends, listing the anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns as examples.

The report states that while attempts to reform curriculum are repeatedly pointed and even undertaken, they are bound to be questioned if the participation of non-Muslims and women in the review boards is not mandated. At the same time, at least the constitutional rights of minorities can be disseminated to different educational establishments, and the country’s obligations to several international conventions it has signed can be made part of curriculum of public officers’ academies, as well as in the training of journalists. These are all doable suggestions, which can send a positive message to the minorities, the report states.