Growth linked to women empowerment

LAHORE:There is a lot of potential in women and our mission is to provide them the enabling environment in every field of life and ample opportunities for bringing out a vibrant change in the economy of the country.

Women Development Department Secretary Capt (R) Atta Muhammad Khan expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the department here at his office. Additional Secretary, Secretary PCSW and other officers concerned attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Arshad Baig gave a detailed presentation on the department.