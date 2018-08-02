Growth linked to women empowerment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:There is a lot of potential in women and our mission is to provide them the enabling environment in every field of life and ample opportunities for bringing out a vibrant change in the economy of the country.
Women Development Department Secretary Capt (R) Atta Muhammad Khan expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the department here at his office. Additional Secretary, Secretary PCSW and other officers concerned attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Arshad Baig gave a detailed presentation on the department.
LAHORE:There is a lot of potential in women and our mission is to provide them the enabling environment in every field of life and ample opportunities for bringing out a vibrant change in the economy of the country.
Women Development Department Secretary Capt (R) Atta Muhammad Khan expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the department here at his office. Additional Secretary, Secretary PCSW and other officers concerned attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Arshad Baig gave a detailed presentation on the department.
Comments