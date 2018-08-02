‘No hide collection without approval’

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore has directed the charity organisations and NGOs to submit written applications in the DC office for seeking permission of hide collection till 10 August.

Officials said that after the deadline no application by any organisation and NGO would be entertained. They said all applicants should attach a copy of previous year’s NOC issued by the district administration along with the record of funds utilisation, generated after the sale of collected hides. The district administration will give priority to those organisations which had been granted permission last year. However, the fresh applicants can also submit applications whose permission will be subject to the report of law and enforcement agencies.

The officials said applications submitted by any banned organisation and its wing would not be entertained.