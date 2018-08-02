Saad’s plea for vote recount: LHC issues notices to Imran, ECP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on a petition moved by PML-N’s runner-up candidate Khwaja Saad Rafiq for recount of votes in NA-131.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the arguments of Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, the counsel of Rafiq, before issuing notices to the respondents.

The counsel argued that the returning (RO) officer dismissed an application of the petitioner and refused to hold recount of complete votes polled in the constituency. He said the RO carried out recounting and recounted 2,832 rejected votes only and out them 200 votes were declared valid. He said that after the recount of rejected votes the defeat margin of the petitioner decreased from 680 to 605 votes.

He contended that the RO violated fundamental rights of the petitioner by refusing to hold recount of the ballots. He said the petitioner’s request for recount was very much logical and justifiable since the margin of respondent’s victory was very thin. The counsel asked the court to set aside the impugned decision of the RO and order recount of complete votes in the constituency.

The judge also issued notice to the ECP on another identical application moved by Rana Hayat of PML-N for recount of votes in NA-140, Pattoki.

Hayat pleaded that he bagged 124,385 votes while Talib Nikai of PTI was declared returned candidate after getting 124,685 votes. He said 7,453 votes had been rejected in the counting while his polling agents were not provided with Form 45 by the presiding officers. He said the returning officer dismissed his application for recount.

Hayat asked the court to order the RO to hold recount of the ballot papers as he lost his election with a thin margin of 236 votes. The court would resume hearing on Thursday (today).