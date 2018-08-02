KP wins PSF’s Pride of Performance trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) held its annual general meeting at its headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“The Air Chief has become the president of the PSF,” said a vice president of PSF while talking to ‘The News’. “He appreciated the performance of PSF’s affiliated units for the promotion of squash,” he added.

He said the Pride of Performance trophy went to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association on the basis of its performance in 2017-18. “The president was informed that PSF is in talks with Professional Squash Association (PSA) to allocate events to Pakistan for Quetta and Peshawar as well,” said the VP.