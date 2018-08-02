Thu August 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan to send weightlifter to Youth Olympic Games

KARACHI: International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has allocated a universality place to Pakistan in Youth Olympic Games which will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, later this year, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) said on Wednesday.

“IWF has allocated a universality place to Pakistan in Youth Olympic Games 2018. Pakistan will be sending a young weightlifter to these Games,” POA said.POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan congratulated Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) for achieving the place. “We are confident that PWF shall keep up its tremendous work for the promotion and development of weightlifting in Pakistan,” POA said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar