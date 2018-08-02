Pakistan to send weightlifter to Youth Olympic Games

KARACHI: International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has allocated a universality place to Pakistan in Youth Olympic Games which will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, later this year, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) said on Wednesday.

“IWF has allocated a universality place to Pakistan in Youth Olympic Games 2018. Pakistan will be sending a young weightlifter to these Games,” POA said.POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan congratulated Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) for achieving the place. “We are confident that PWF shall keep up its tremendous work for the promotion and development of weightlifting in Pakistan,” POA said.