Thu August 02, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Balochistan FA beat Layyah’s Young Rising Stars

KARACHI: Balochistan FA defeated Layyah’s Young Rising Stars 2-0 in their opening match of the National Under-19 Women Football Championship which kicked off at the City School Complex, Lahore, on Wednesday.Shaista Shah played a key role in her team’s win with a fine brace.Punjab Football Association (PFA) president Sardar Naveed Haider inaugurated the competitions.

