Uzair, Haris, Farhan reach quarters

KARACHI: Mohammad Uzair, Haris Qasim and Farhan Hashmi reached the quarter-finals of their respective age category events in Hong Kong Junior Open in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday.

In the under-19 category, top seed Uzair got walkover against Kang Hyeon Beom of Korea in the pre-quarter-finals. He will face Chan Chi Ho Russell of Hong Kong in the quarters.Earlier, he beat Cheng Ho Hong Kelvin of Hong Kong 5-11, 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 in the second round. He had got bye in the first round.

In the under-17 category, Haris defeated Yeung Lok Hang of Hong Kong 11-5, 11-3, 11-9 in the fourth round. He had beaten Yang Ho Man of Hong Kong 11-2, 11-3, 11-4 in the third round and won against Cheung Marcus of Hong Kong 11-5, 11-0, 11-5 in the second round.

He had got bye in the first round. He will face Kueh Nathan Tze Bing of Malaysia in the quarters. Farhan will play against Yasunari Shota of Japan. After getting bye in the first round, Farhan defeated Elsherif Yusuf of Egypt 11-9, 11-4, 11-9 in the second round and beat Zhou Penglin of China 11-1, 11-5, 11-9 in the third round. He won against Lai Pong Yin Benny of Hong Kong 11-2, 11-3, 11-4 in the fourth round to enter the quarter-finals.

Asim Fawaz lost to Lee Dennis Joshua of Hong Kong 9-11, 2-11, 4-11 in the second round. He got bye in the first round.

In the under-15 category, Huzaifa Ibrahim lost to Chandaran Ameeshenraj of Malaysia 6-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-13 in the third round. He had beaten Xu Zhuoran Victor of China 11-8, 11-2, 11-3 in the second round and won against Cheung Ka Yau of Hong Kong 5-11, 14-12, 11-1, 11-6 in the first round.