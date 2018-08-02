Training continues without any trouble, says Sardar

KARACHI: Pakistan manager Hasan Sardar has said that the Green-shirts were continuing their training for Asian Games and that hopefully PHF would resolve the payments issue of players amicably.

The players the other day staged a protest demonstration against the failure of the authorities to pay their dues. Talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday at Dr Shah-Islahuddin academy, the former Olympian said the players were training under a strict schedule and the coaching staff was working with them to remove their weaknesses which were identified in the Champions Trophy.

He said that lack of goals by forwards, overall missing of goal scoring chances by the players, and failure to score on penalty corners were the main shortcomings. He said that Pakistan hockey team would play at least two practice matches before the Asian Games in Jakarta, against Oman and Japan.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2. The team management is also addressing the minor errors so that they could go all out in the Asian Games, Sardar claimed.

“We are not taking any team easy in the Asian Games because the game has completely changed and any average team can prove dangerous for strong teams,” he said. He said that India, Malaysia, Korea, and Japan would be the main competitors in the event. Winning the title would give Pakistan direct qualification for Olympics 2020.