India recalls vaccines made by tainted China firm

NEW DELHI: India has ordered an immediate recall of rabies vaccines made by a scandal-hit Chinese company, India’s drug regulator said on Wednesday, complaining it only found out about possible problems through media reports.

S. Eswara Reddy, the drug controller general, told AFP that it has also put a temporary stop on fresh imports of the vaccine made by Changchun Changsheng after it emerged that it had fabricated records, in the latest product safety scare to rock China. "We have stopped the import of the rabies vaccines for the time being.

An investigation is going on and till then the import is prohibited," Reddy said. "Whatever vaccines were already imported they are being recalled. As per law the import licence holder should have informed us if there was a problem with the overseas supplier but he did not inform us." Rabies kills an estimated 20,000 people in India every year, according to the government’s National Rabies Control Programme.