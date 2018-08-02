A saner voice

Now that Imran Khan is all set to become prime minister, the next step is to decide who will be the ideal candidate for the position of opposition leader. In my opinion, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is a good option. In the recently concluded election campaigns, many politicians used foul language in their speech. From hurling accusations at each other to character assassination, many politicians use crude or abusive language to get people to vote for them.

In the middle of all of this, one voice stood out. And that was Bilawal’s. Through his election campaign, he brought decency back to Pakistan’s politics. He stuck to the party’s manifesto and action plan. In the past, many analysts used to say that Bilawal was not politically mature. But, the PPP chairman has proved them wrong. We saw the young politician growing into a mature politician. While it is up to the opposition to nominate the opposition leader, in my opinion Bilawal Bhutto would be a better option.

Badar uddin Abbasi

Badin