Thu August 02, 2018
August 2, 2018

Best of luck, Imran

It is good to see that the PTI has won the elections and that Imran Khan will be our prime minister for the next five years. It is good to note that our PM-in-waiting talk vociferously about the issues like the prices of milk and other basic necessities, and the malnutrition of children. These issues are rarely looked into by other parties.

It is time that we Pakistanis made a promise to ourselves that we would stop idol-worshipping these politicians and if the PM-in-waiting doesn’t deliver on his gigantic promises, we would oust him out of power, with the power of our vote, and give elect another deserving candidate.

Iram Abbas

Lahore

