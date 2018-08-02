The road to the future

The ‘New Pakistan’ in which the PTI will be forming the government has plenty of challenges that must be tackled by carefully-planned strategies. The current economic and social indicators do not pose a rosy picture for the upcoming government. However, if the PTI deals with all the issues systematically, it can easily fix the decade-old problems in a timely manner.

Moreover, there is no doubt that the entire nation has gained a positive gesture from Imran Khan’s first speech. The way he briefed the nation was laudable. We are hoping that Imran Khan will bring Pakistan out of all crises and put our country on the road to progress.

Waqar Abro

Karachi