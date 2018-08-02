Maintaining quality

The Pharmacy Act 1967 was passed to regulate the practice of pharmacy. The act has also authorised non technical and unqualified personnel to get register with the pharmacy council to open their medical stores. After registration, these people become eligible for drug sale license. This has given rise to the mushroom growth of pharmacy business under the supervision of non qualified personnel.

These pharmacies are often found to be guilty of selling fake medicines, putting human lives at risk. The dream of a society free from spurious and substandard medicines cannot be turned into reality in the presence of the laws that allow unqualified people to open a medical store. The loopholes in this act are also contributing to the misuse and abuse of drugs. They are providing a safe haven for quackeries. Keeping in view the abovementioned, there is a dire need of drastic amendments in the Pharmacy Act 1967. Only professional and skilled people should be allowed to open a medical store.

Ihsan Ullah

Peshawar