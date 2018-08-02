Thu August 02, 2018
August 2, 2018

Out of energy

The shortage of electricity in Shikarpur has reached new heights. The situation has paralysed the lives of citizens who find it difficult to carry out their daily chores. Children cannot study properly without electricity. This problem is not new and has been troubling residents for many years now.

It is unfortunate that no government has taken any step to resolve the problem. The higher authorities should look into the matter and resolve it as soon as possible.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur

