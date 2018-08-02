Beat the heat

According to some media reports, intense heatwaves are set to become increasingly frequent around the world due to climate change. Record high temperatures have been registered from Norway to Japan in the recent weeks. Sweltering summers are the norm in Greece, where at least 82 people have been killed in the country’s worst ever forest fires. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicts that temperatures will continue to beat the seasonal average from Ireland to Scandinavia and the Baltic countries until early August.

This has been the hottest July for at least 250 years in Sweden. A study published by the American Meteorological Society concluded in December that global warming was solely responsible for worldwide record high temperatures in 2016 as well as an extreme heatwave in Asia. Even if the world manages to limit temperature increases to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels as agreed in the 2015 Paris climate agreement, experts predict that worse droughts, heatwaves, floods and hurricanes would still hit countries hard. Even after sticking to the Paris limits, many countries will still be vulnerable to deadly heatwaves.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

*****

Pakistan has a strategic geographic location in Asia with a variety of landscapes having dry terrain mostly. Due to its diverse topographic and demographic settings, Pakistan is considered one of the most vulnerable countries to climate-related disasters. Being a developing and climate sensitive country, Pakistan is more vulnerable than developed countries. Looking over the past few years’ climatic conditions, we cannot simply overlook the changes we are experiencing this year.

Abnormal fluctuation and rise in temperature, scorching heatwaves and dry weather are the result of climate change. In addition, the areas which were known to have mild weather are getting warmer and receiving less rainfall.

The federal government should devise strict policies to protect the environment from further damage.

Rafia Zafar

Karachi