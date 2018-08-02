Cruel humans

The two separate incidents of violence against animals – beating a donkey to death and shooting a dog – will keep us haunting for years to come. These unhealthy trends do not bode well for our democratic norms and will exacerbate further if the heartless perpetrators of these heinous crimes get off scot-free. Such cruel incidents of gross intolerance have no parallels in our political history. In a civilised society, there are numerous other ways to record protest and show opposition against rival political parties. However, attacking defenceless animals is unacceptable.

Even our religion teaches us to show compassion and kindness towards animals. According to well-learned scholars, the Prophet (pbuh) told his companions that a woman was forgiven for her kindness towards a dog who was dying of thirst. Unfortunately, we have forgotten our history. As a result, animal abuse is rampant in our society. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will take relevant action to prevent animals from cruelty and abuse.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali