UK legal firm gathering evidence against Altaf, ATC told

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing a money-laundering case against MQM founder Altaf Hussain and others was informed on Wednesday that the services of a British legal firm had been hired and it was gathering evidence against the accused.

A report submitted to the court said that the services of a UK legal firm had been hired to contest the case against Hussain and other people charged with money-laundering. Details of as many as 69 bank accounts are said to have been gathered in connection with the investigations. The bank transactions’ record has also been demanded of the British government through the foreign ministry of Pakistan.

Besides, other countries’ governments were also being contracted for gathering information against the accused. According to the Federal Investigation Agency, the huge funds gathered in the name of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) were misused and spent on terrorist activities, purchase of illegal arms and killings.