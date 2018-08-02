Karachi rounds of ‘She Loves Tech 2018’ held

The world’s largest tech start-up competition ‘She Loves Tech 2018’ came to Karachi for a set of rounds at the US consul general’s residence on Tuesday evening.

A total of 11 start-ups made it to the Karachi round of the global competition, out of which six made it to the next round which would be held later this month.

Targeting women entrepreneurs, ‘She loves Tech 2018’, one of the biggest start-up competitions in the world, came to Pakistan under a social enterprise ‘Circle Pakistan’, and its different rounds were held in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Globally, the competition would be seeing participation from Africa, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and the UAE.

US Consul General JoAnne Wagner, who was also present, encouraged all participants and stressed the need to shift from the discourse of what women couldn’t do to what women can do.

Sadaffe Abid, founder Circle Pakistan, highlighted that according to World Economic Forum report in 2016, it would take 140 years to create gender parity in the world, and the number of years increased to 170 in 2017. She said that such initiatives would help bridge the gender gap, and more women should be pushed to do wonders.

A panel discussion to help participants in gauging a future for start-ups saw Amneh Farooqi of Polly and Other Stories, Muneeb Mayr, owner Bykea, and Shah Jehan of National Incubation Centre (NIC) share their stories of self-discovery and techniques that helped them expand their ideas.

All panelists agreed that start-ups needed a tremendous amount of dedication and that people needed to go ahead with their ideas, irrespective of how unbelievable they might seem to the world.

The participants had to fulfil the criteria for having a product designed targeting women, having a significant number of women customers and having at least one woman entrepreneur on the founding team.

The judges included Brian Kressin, management officer, US Consulate General; Seema Jaffer, CEO Bond Advertising; Habibullah Khan, director content, Penumbra; and Zoya Yousuf, investment lead, TPL e-ventures.

The 11 start-ups were very diverse in their approach towards start-up ideas. One of the start-ups, ‘Closet’, represented by Laiba Amir and team, was an expanding business of people renting out clothes for occasional wear.

Another one, ‘Paintistan’, represented by Sania, which has been around for two years, helps people in wall décor via an easy website for both houses as well as corporate projects. There were also ideas about analytics as well as ways to curb down corruption in business.

However, only six teams were able to proceed to the next rounds. The two start-ups to get the first position were Saba Khalid’s Raaji, a portal to help women understand their bodies and break taboos by interacting with a friendly bot, and Roshni Rides by Gia Farooqi and her team, which allows women to carpool safely, making it easier for them to commute.

The other three of them were ‘Connect Hear’, a portal to help deaf people in communication, Kashaf Jamal and her team’s ‘Just Because’, an initiative to create a compact gift list for about to be married couples to decrease the societal pressure of dowry, and Lina Ahmed and team’s ‘Dot and Line’, a platform to bring women teachers together to give tuitions using a set curriculum.

Naureen Hayat’s and her team’s ‘Tez’, a start-up which can help people manage their finances, was also selected. The winner would not only go to Beijing to display their produce but also receive a mentorship alongside ample opportunities to network and expand business.