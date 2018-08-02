‘Mangolicious’ celebrates US support for Pakistan’s agricultural sector

The United States government celebrated continued support for Pakistan’s mango sector by organising a ‘Mangolicious Culinary Competition’ in partnership with the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) on Tuesday.

The event follows the Lahore edition of the Mangolicious event, held earlier this month, and is part of the activities undertaken by The US-Pakistan Partnership for Agricultural Market Development (AMD) to promote the Pakistani mango and its export to international markets, said a press release issued by the US Consulate General.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Provincial Director for Sindh John Smith-Sreen and USAID Provincial Deputy Director for Sindh Michael Hryshchyshyn witnessed students displaying their culinary skills using different varieties of mangoes.

“Despite being one of the world’s leading producers of mangoes, Pakistan exports less than 10% of its total production to the global market. The U.S. Government, through USAID, is determined to increase access to new markets for Pakistani mango farmers while ensuring compliance with international grading standards and export protocols. We want to make Pakistani mangoes as competitive as they can be in international markets,” Smith-Sreen noted in his remarks.

During the competition, eight teams, comprising three students each, were tasked to prepare mango-based dishes within one hour. The dishes and beverages prepared by the students demonstrated the creativity and skills imparted by COTHM. The US diplomats distributed certificates to the participants.

USAID launched the US-Pakistan Partnership for Agricultural Market Development in February 2015 to improve the ability of Pakistan’s commercial agriculture and livestock sectors to compete in international and national markets. This partnership acts as a catalyst for development and investment thus resulting in increased incomes and generating employment opportunities for Pakistanis.