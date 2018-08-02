Two gangsters get death for killing private firm’s guard

A court convicted and awarded death sentences to two Lyari gang war criminals on Wednesday. Bilal and Nabeel had killed a security guard of a private firm, Muhammad Shakeel, in 2014. The additional district and sessions judge of District South concluded that the prosecution had proved the charges that the two men had killed Shakeel by using daggers. The court also imposed on each of the murderers a fine of Rs250,000.