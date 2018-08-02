Thu August 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two gangsters get death for killing private firm’s guard

A court convicted and awarded death sentences to two Lyari gang war criminals on Wednesday. Bilal and Nabeel had killed a security guard of a private firm, Muhammad Shakeel, in 2014. The additional district and sessions judge of District South concluded that the prosecution had proved the charges that the two men had killed Shakeel by using daggers. The court also imposed on each of the murderers a fine of Rs250,000.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar