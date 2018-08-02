‘SMIU Model School to be upgraded’

Sindh Madressatul Islam University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh has announced the upgradation of SMIU Model School from secondary to higher secondary level and said first-year admissions will commence in the current year.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the teachers of SMIU Model School on the first day of their return from the summer vacation on Wednesday. The meeting was held in the Senate Hall of the SMIU. Dr Shaikh said the school would also be expended and construction work of its another building started within one month.

“The teachers will be promoted on the performance basis to the next grades; therefore, they have to give their quality time to the teaching of the students by considering them like their own children,” he said.

“SMIU provides all modern facilities to teachers, administrative staff and students of SMIU Model School. In response, the teachers have a prime responsibility to produce best students, who may play their constructive role in the development of the nation and of the country.”