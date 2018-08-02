Filling the motorisation gap with more affordable options

Comment

LAHORE: Despite having an automotive footprint for more than three decades, Pakistan has still not made a mark in the sector.

In fact, baring Bangladesh, Pakistan is perhaps the last remaining country with a large population that has not gone through rapid motorisation.

Car demand in Pakistan is much higher than its production where over 100 million people below the age of 30 are aspiring to change their lives. We simply have not been able to introduce low cost quality car models for them.

We are producing more cars for moneyed middle class than relatively lower segment of the middle income group.

India and Indonesia are producing more than 60 percent of their car variants that are affordable for the lower middle class. If we compare our automobile industry with that of Indonesia (having almost same population) we are expected to reach the stage that Indonesia reached in year 2000 in another two years.

Indonesia produced 379,000 cars in 2004 and cross the half-million mark in 2005 by producing 501,000 cars. It crossed the one million unit production barrier in 2012 and is currently producing over 1.5 million cars annually.

Even Iran despite sanctions produced 1.5 million cars last year. This is five times higher than our current production.

Our car and light commercial vehicle (LCVs) history is plagued with large ups and downs. In the year 1991-92, we produced 66,000 cars and LCVs and in 2000-01 we were down to 46,538 units. In 2003-04 the production went up to 112,550 units and peaked to 195,668 units in 2006-07.

The production nosedived to 84,308 units in 2008-09. It climbed again to 175,184 units in 2011-12 and then dipped to 134,082 units in 2013-14.

Thereafter it is on the rise and was close to 300,000 units in 2017-18. Still our share in global car production is less than 0.3 percent. We have not joined the one million car producers club.

In 2017 the world produced over 91 million cars. According to the data retrieved from various sources globally there was an increase of 2.3 percent in the sales of passenger cars in 2017 and that of LCVs by 4.4 percent to cumulatively reach 93.25 million units.

It is worth noting that there was a decline in car sales in major markets like the UK, United States, South Korea, and Mexico. Growth in China also slowed from 17 percent in 2016 to 2.3 percent in 2017. Russia, Argentina, and Thailand showed robust double digit growth, while India and Brazil were other engines of growth.

China remains the largest single market with 25.8 million sales despite reporting the slowest growth rate in more than a decade.

North American car sales decreased by 1.5 percent to 20.9 million vehicles as record sales in Canada (+5 percent to break 2 million mark barrier for the first time) were offset by declines in the US (-2 percent after 7 years of growth) and Mexico (-5 percent after two record years).

Growth rate of alternative fuel vehicles, which include hybrids, was very high at 27.6 percent.

Worldwide 3.79 million alternate fuel vehicles (majority hybrid) were produced in 2017 accounting for 4.4 percent of the total market.

Three of the top 10 global brands are producing their variants in Pakistan including Toyota, the largest producer of passenger cars, with the global production crossing 7.84 million vehicles.

Honda is placed at number four with a production of over 4.96 million vehicles globally. Suzuki, ranked number 8 globally, produced over 2.89 million vehicles.

As far as models are concerned only two produced in Pakistan are among the top selling ones in the world. Toyota Corolla is the second best selling and Honda Civic is the fifth bestselling car model. None of the other models marketed in Pakistan are even among the 25 bestselling cars in the world.

According to industry experts absence of long-term policies is impeding sector’s growth.

They said some measure announced in last budget for instance were discouraging for the sales of domestic cars. One of them was barring the non-filers of the tax returns from buying new cars from August 31, 2018 onwards.

However they are allowed to get an imported used car of same or higher value registered in their name.

Experts warn that this condition would bring the otherwise springing sales of domestically produced cars to a crawl in the absence of advance car bookings.