Thu August 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
August 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Oil market approaching stability’

KUWAIT: Kuwait´s oil minister said on Wednesday that the global oil market was approaching stability based on current production levels after the recent OPEC and non-OPEC agreement to boost output.

"It is clear today based on the current level of production that we are approaching a very stable stage whether for the consumers or the producers," Bakhit al-Rashidi told reporters.

Kuwait has raised its oil output under June´s agreement among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and is pumping 2.8 million barrels per day, Rashidi said, adding that the country´s production capacity is 3.1 million bpd.

An upcoming joint OPEC and non-OPEC committee meeting in Algeria, set for Sept. 22-23, will review producers´ oil supply levels after OPEC and others led by Russia agreed in June to raise output to cool the market, the minister said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar