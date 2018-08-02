‘Oil market approaching stability’

KUWAIT: Kuwait´s oil minister said on Wednesday that the global oil market was approaching stability based on current production levels after the recent OPEC and non-OPEC agreement to boost output.

"It is clear today based on the current level of production that we are approaching a very stable stage whether for the consumers or the producers," Bakhit al-Rashidi told reporters.

Kuwait has raised its oil output under June´s agreement among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and is pumping 2.8 million barrels per day, Rashidi said, adding that the country´s production capacity is 3.1 million bpd.

An upcoming joint OPEC and non-OPEC committee meeting in Algeria, set for Sept. 22-23, will review producers´ oil supply levels after OPEC and others led by Russia agreed in June to raise output to cool the market, the minister said.