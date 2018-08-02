‘Oil market approaching stability’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUWAIT: Kuwait´s oil minister said on Wednesday that the global oil market was approaching stability based on current production levels after the recent OPEC and non-OPEC agreement to boost output.
"It is clear today based on the current level of production that we are approaching a very stable stage whether for the consumers or the producers," Bakhit al-Rashidi told reporters.
Kuwait has raised its oil output under June´s agreement among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and is pumping 2.8 million barrels per day, Rashidi said, adding that the country´s production capacity is 3.1 million bpd.
An upcoming joint OPEC and non-OPEC committee meeting in Algeria, set for Sept. 22-23, will review producers´ oil supply levels after OPEC and others led by Russia agreed in June to raise output to cool the market, the minister said.
KUWAIT: Kuwait´s oil minister said on Wednesday that the global oil market was approaching stability based on current production levels after the recent OPEC and non-OPEC agreement to boost output.
"It is clear today based on the current level of production that we are approaching a very stable stage whether for the consumers or the producers," Bakhit al-Rashidi told reporters.
Kuwait has raised its oil output under June´s agreement among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and is pumping 2.8 million barrels per day, Rashidi said, adding that the country´s production capacity is 3.1 million bpd.
An upcoming joint OPEC and non-OPEC committee meeting in Algeria, set for Sept. 22-23, will review producers´ oil supply levels after OPEC and others led by Russia agreed in June to raise output to cool the market, the minister said.
Comments