Special banking products urged

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the banks to develop special products for SMEs such as “pay as you earn schemes”, merchant accounts for facilitating e-Commerce and financing SMEs to buy commercial properties on easy repayment terms, a statement said.

At a meeting at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday, Unisame President Zulfiqar Thaver also raised the issue of high landed cost of imported raw material due to depreciation of the rupee and the banks demanding 100 percent margin on imports. “The banks are also not inclined to finance exports to the third world countries; therefore, state insurance at low premium is required to make banks comfortable,” he added.

Thaver underlined the need for a strong Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (Smeda), the statement said.