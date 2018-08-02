PRGMEA pins hopes on new govt

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has congratulated the new government and said it will need a competent team to address the economic issues, as the problems are due to lower exports and higher imports.

PRGMEA senior vice chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin in a statement on Wednesday asked the new government for measures to enhance exports and policies for industrialisation. He stressed the need of early clearing outstanding refund cases.

The leader said renewal of GSP plus status was a golden opportunity which exporters should exploit. He also recommended that export emergency should be declared in the country to control the decline in the sector.

Amin flayed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for withdrawing the facility of advance payments up to $10,000/invoice for the import of all eligible items without the requirement of L/C or bank guarantee to the suppliers abroad. “We strongly request the SBP to cancel the circular dated July 14, 2018 with immediate effect,” he added.