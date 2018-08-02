Thu August 02, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

KEL, Dadabhoy Institute collaborate

KARACHI: As part of its Plant for Pakistan Initiative and continuing efforts for environmental sustainability, K-Electric organised a tree plantation drive at Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE), a statement said on Wednesday.

More than 500 plants were distributed and planted at the institute’s campus, it added. The senior management of the two organisations inaugurated their partnership for a greener Pakistan by planting saplings at DIHE campus.

A KE spokesperson said, “Environment sustainability is a key area of focus for our organisation and we are committed to provide an opportunity to the community to take collective efforts in order protect the environment which further consolidates the values of environmental protection and sustainable development that we strive for.”

“Collaborating with likeminded organisations like DIHE fulfills our objective to create mass awareness about the significance of a greener environment,” the spokesperson added.

