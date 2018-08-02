PCMA warns industries of chemical risks

LAHORE: The manufacturing plants using hazardous substances in their production process run a high risk of accidental release if they don’t have a well-designed safety management system in place, industry officials said on Wednesday.

“Industrial safety management is the back-bone of chemical industry,” Iqbal Kidwai, secretary general Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA), said at a seminar titled “Profitability through Industrial Safety Management”.

“Any untoward incident may occur anytime in a chemical industry that uses chemicals bearing toxic, reactive, flammable, or explosive properties.”

Kidwai said the PCMA, therefore, was programmed to hold a series of training workshops and seminars on safety management of the chemical units.

Muhammad Dawood, a renowned chartered safety practitioner, apprised the participants about the best practices to be implemented by the developed world to ensure safety of the human and the material resources in the chemical industries.

“The safety of a chemical industry should not simply be limited to its premises, but should also move along with movement of its products from production house to the market,” Dawood said. A PCMA statement said Dawood also gave useful suggestions and shared guidelines for developing a useful safety management program based on actionable methods and process.