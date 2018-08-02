Power plant hooked up to national grid

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has completed the construction work of 282 kilometer long 500 kV Double Circuit Quad Bundle transmission line from Engro power plant to Jamshoro in Sindh province, an official said on Wednesday.

“The transmission line was tested and energised successfully on July 31, 2018,” a spokesman for NTDC said in a statement.

While dilating upon the details, the NTDC official said the transmission line would evacuate 660 megawatts from Engro Thar Coal Power Plant situated in Tharparkar.

He added that it was a truly a historic event as Thar, which is the energy future of Pakistan, had been connected with the national grid. “Power generated from the plants in Thar will be provided to far flung areas of Sindh through national grid,” the spokesman said.

The statement said the credit of this achievement goes to the NTDC engineers, staff, consultants and contractors for their untiring efforts to complete this vital project.