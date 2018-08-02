Copper lowers

Manila : London copper edged lower on Wednesday, after losing nearly 5 percent last month, with risk appetite curbed by news that the Trump administration may propose a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

President Donald Trump´s government had initially announced it would seek to impose a tariff of 10 percent, and raising the level to 25 percent would escalate the dispute over trade between the world´s two biggest economies.

A source familiar with the plan said the administration could announce the tougher proposal as early as Wednesday.

"Reports from the U.S. of a new offensive in the ongoing trade dispute could sour any investor optimism," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking. Also weighing on sentiment was data showing that China´s manufacturing sector grew at the slowest pace in eight months in July as export orders declined.