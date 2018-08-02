Cotton unchanged

Karachi : The number of transactions increased with lower quantities at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rate intact at Rs8,800/maund (37.324kg) and Rs9,431/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood unchanged at Rs8,945/maund and Rs9,586/40kg. However, upcountry expenses were raised by Rs15 to Rs160/maund, while Rs16 on 40kg to Rs171.

An analyst said the market remained steady, as lower arrivals kept the rates unchanged. “Arrival is slow. This week, the market is likely to remain steady,” he added. Karachi cotton market recorded 11 transactions of around 5,000 bales at the rate of Rs8,700 to Rs8,900/maund. The deals were recorded from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Kotri, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Khanewal, Burewala, Vehari, Samandri, Pakpattan and Chichawatni.