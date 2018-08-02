Thu August 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
August 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Oil falls

Tokyo : Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. stockpiles of crude unexpectedly rose, and as economic growth slowed, especially in Asia, amid the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.

Brent futures dropped 28 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.93 a barrel by 0634 GMT, adding to a 1.8 percent loss in the previous session.

U.S. crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $68.35 a barrel, having dropped nearly 2 percent on Tuesday.

Brent fell more than 6 percent in July, while U.S. crude futures slumped about 7 percent, the biggest monthly declines for both benchmarks since July 2016.

Weighing on prices was a report by the American Petroleum Institute (API) that showed domestic crude inventories rose by 5.6 million barrels last week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar