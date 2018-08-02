Oil falls

Tokyo : Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. stockpiles of crude unexpectedly rose, and as economic growth slowed, especially in Asia, amid the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.

Brent futures dropped 28 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.93 a barrel by 0634 GMT, adding to a 1.8 percent loss in the previous session.

U.S. crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $68.35 a barrel, having dropped nearly 2 percent on Tuesday.

Brent fell more than 6 percent in July, while U.S. crude futures slumped about 7 percent, the biggest monthly declines for both benchmarks since July 2016.

Weighing on prices was a report by the American Petroleum Institute (API) that showed domestic crude inventories rose by 5.6 million barrels last week.